Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in W.R. Berkley stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE WRB opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $78.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W.R. Berkley's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $692,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,904,522 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $192,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Bank of America lowered their target price on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised W.R. Berkley from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Brean Capital cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut W.R. Berkley from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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