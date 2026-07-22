Rep. James A. Himes Sells Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Representative James A. Himes (Democratic-Connecticut) recently sold shares of Bank of America Corporation NYSE: BAC. In a filing disclosed on July 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bank of America stock on July 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY BROKERAGE" account.

Representative James A. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 7/20/2026.

on 7/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 7/20/2026.

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Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $433.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GatePass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

About Representative Himes

Jim Himes (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Himes (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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