Rep. James A. Himes Sells Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative James A. Himes (Democratic-Connecticut) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE: HD. In a filing disclosed on July 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Home Depot stock on July 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "FIDELITY BROKERAGE" account.

Representative James A. Himes also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Bank of America NYSE: BAC on 7/20/2026.

on 7/20/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM on 7/20/2026.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.4%

Home Depot stock opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average is $345.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Representative Himes

Jim Himes (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Himes (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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