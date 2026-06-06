Rep. Lloyd Doggett Buys Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Stock

Representative Lloyd Doggett (Democratic-Texas) recently bought shares of Procter & Gamble Company The) (NYSE: PG. In a filing disclosed on June 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on May 15th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of CocaCola NYSE: KO on 4/1/2026.

on 4/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries NYSE: PPG on 3/12/2026.

on 3/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 3/10/2026.

on 3/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 3/10/2026.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,243,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett's career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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