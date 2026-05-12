Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Acquires Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE: SHW. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on April 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3%

SHW stock opened at $312.61 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $326.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.55. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $301.58 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 172.4% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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