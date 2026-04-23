Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: CSCO. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cisco Systems stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $89.80 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore raised Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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