Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Datadog, Inc. NASDAQ: DDOG. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Datadog stock on May 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.78. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Article link

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Article link

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to from $260 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Article link

Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Article link

A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a headwind: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, continuing a pattern of heavy insider selling that can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,415 shares of company stock worth $205,781,777. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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