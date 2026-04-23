Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in FedEx stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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FedEx Stock Down 2.1%

FDX stock opened at $386.18 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $369.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.33 and a 52 week high of $399.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $398.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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