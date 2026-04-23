Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Buys RH (NYSE:RH) Shares

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of RH NYSE: RH. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in RH stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

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RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.48 million. RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,440 over the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $176.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in RH by 481.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,169 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 8.6% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,015 shares of the company's stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in RH by 93.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,247 shares of the company's stock worth $29,712,000 after buying an additional 70,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $67,632,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Key RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand / showroom news that may support long‑term positioning: coverage of RH’s new Milan gallery highlights international retail and brand‑building activity, which is constructive for longer‑term revenue diversification and luxury positioning. Inside RH Milan’s new gallery

Brand / showroom news that may support long‑term positioning: coverage of RH’s new Milan gallery highlights international retail and brand‑building activity, which is constructive for longer‑term revenue diversification and luxury positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent operating results provide context: RH missed consensus on its most recent reported quarter (March 31) with a revenue and EPS shortfall, and management’s prior guidance for stronger revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins has already been called into question — this is background that magnifies the impact of new allegations. (See company filings/earnings releases for detail.)

Recent operating results provide context: RH missed consensus on its most recent reported quarter (March 31) with a revenue and EPS shortfall, and management’s prior guidance for stronger revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins has already been called into question — this is background that magnifies the impact of new allegations. (See company filings/earnings releases for detail.) Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm investigation: the firm is investigating whether RH made false or misleading statements and whether it failed to disclose material information to investors — a development that increases litigation risk and short‑term selling pressure. RH Investors Have Opportunity to Join RH Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

Schall Law Firm investigation: the firm is investigating whether RH made false or misleading statements and whether it failed to disclose material information to investors — a development that increases litigation risk and short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky investor alert: the firm alleges RH “undersold tariff headwinds” and points to a gap between prior guidance (9–9.2% revenue growth, 17.6–18% adj. EBITDA margin) and reported results (roughly 8% growth, ~17.3% margin), saying shareholders lost value when the stock dropped — the alert signals potential class‑action claims and heightened uncertainty. RH Investor Alert: RH Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Levi & Korsinsky investor alert: the firm alleges RH “undersold tariff headwinds” and points to a gap between prior guidance (9–9.2% revenue growth, 17.6–18% adj. EBITDA margin) and reported results (roughly 8% growth, ~17.3% margin), saying shareholders lost value when the stock dropped — the alert signals potential class‑action claims and heightened uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz investigation: another shareholder‑rights firm is probing claims on behalf of RH investors, adding to legal overhang and increasing the chance of coordinated litigation or regulatory attention — a near‑term negative for sentiment and a possible driver of further volatility. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RH

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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