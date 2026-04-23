Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: CSCO. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cisco Systems stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International NASDAQ: HON on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. President Capital cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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