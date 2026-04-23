Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. NASDAQ: HON. In a filing disclosed on April 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Honeywell International stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/25/2026.

on 3/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of GE Aerospace NYSE: GE on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 3/24/2026.

on 3/24/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Boeing NYSE: BA on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cisco Systems NASDAQ: CSCO on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of FedEx NYSE: FDX on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA on 3/19/2026.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0%

HON opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $215.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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