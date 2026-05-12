Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar Purchases Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE: SHW. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on April 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $312.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $326.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $301.58 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.Sherwin-Williams's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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