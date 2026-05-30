Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. NASDAQ: FCNCA. In a filing disclosed on May 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP" account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software NASDAQ: TTWO on 4/21/2026.

on 4/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric NYSE: NVT on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments NASDAQ: TXN on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Amcor NYSE: AMCR on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of S&P Global NYSE: SPGI on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Chubb NYSE: CB on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares NASDAQ: FCNCA on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Linde NASDAQ: LIN on 3/26/2026.

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First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,990.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,949.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,992.23. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,623.76 and a 12 month high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $43.31 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2,154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,375.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2,215.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,918.69, for a total transaction of $10,257,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,123,823.26. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,198 shares of company stock worth $10,661,547 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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