Rep. Tim Moore Sells NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA. In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 24th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 4/7/2026.

on 4/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 4/1/2026.

on 4/1/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/26/2026.

on 3/26/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store NASDAQ: CBRL on 3/23/2026.

on 3/23/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/20/2026.

on 3/20/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/19/2026.

on 3/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of LGI Homes NASDAQ: LGIH on 3/18/2026.

on 3/18/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme NASDAQ: DNUT on 3/17/2026.

on 3/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods NASDAQ: SMPL on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson NYSE: HOG on 3/12/2026.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $209.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $216.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 22,302 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 565,454 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $98,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 154,848 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina's 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025. Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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