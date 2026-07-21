Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.49, but opened at $131.95. Repligen shares last traded at $137.0930, with a volume of 451,431 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $194.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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