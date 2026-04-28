Repligen (RGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $192.06 million for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Repligen Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. Repligen has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $175.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Repligen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Further Reading

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