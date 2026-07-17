Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 5.3% - Should You Buy?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.0230. Approximately 1,265,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,505,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Replimune Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 7.1%

The firm has a market cap of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,088.88. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 562,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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