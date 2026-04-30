Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.49%.

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Repsol Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 317,873 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,829. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Repsol has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Repsol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Repsol from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repsol

About Repsol

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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