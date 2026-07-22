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Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Repsol logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Repsol shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday, trading as high as $29.10 before closing at $29.05. The move came on relatively light volume of 5,231 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment has improved overall, with recent upgrades from Morgan Stanley, HSBC, and Santander. MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Moderate Buy” across coverage.
  • Repsol’s latest earnings missed expectations slightly, reporting $0.90 EPS versus the $0.91 consensus and revenue of $18.14 billion versus $20.33 billion expected. Despite that, analysts still forecast 4.43 EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Repsol.

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 5231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPYY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Santander raised Repsol to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Repsol from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REPYY

Repsol Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Repsol had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repsol SA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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