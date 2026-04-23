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Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Repsol logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Repsol shares crossed below its 50‑day moving average — the 50‑day MA is $24.94; the stock traded as low as $24.78 and last at $24.97 on Wednesday with about 100,472 shares changing hands.
  • Analysts are broadly positive with a MarketBeat consensus of "Buy" (three Strong Buy, five Buy, three Hold), including upgrades from Zacks, Morgan Stanley, DZ Bank and Wall Street Zen, though Goldman Sachs cut its rating from Strong Buy to Hold.
  • Recent fundamentals include an earnings beat (EPS $0.69 vs. $0.63) and revenue of $14.91B, a market cap of $27.6B, P/E of 13.4 and debt/equity of 0.41, while the 200‑day MA of $20.82 keeps the longer‑term trend above current levels.
  • Interested in Repsol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and traded as low as $24.78. Repsol shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 100,472 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Repsol from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank raised Repsol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Repsol

Repsol Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts predict that Repsol SA will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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