Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold FY2027 Earnings

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.41 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. B2Gold's revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

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B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.6% during the second quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 377,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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