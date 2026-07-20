Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
B2Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2027 EPS estimate for B2Gold to $0.58 per share from $0.92, slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $0.62.
  • B2Gold’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, posting EPS of $0.19 versus $0.11 expected and revenue of $1.16 billion versus $893.41 million forecast, with revenue up 117.7% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50, while the stock recently traded at $3.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for B2Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $893.41 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. B2Gold's revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.6% during the second quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 377,800 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company's stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in B2Gold Right Now?

Before you consider B2Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B2Gold wasn't on the list.

While B2Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
‘We are at a hinge point in history’
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines