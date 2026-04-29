Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moderna Q1 Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Markets cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Moderna's current full-year earnings is ($7.23) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Moderna's FY2026 earnings at ($9.74) EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Moderna from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Moderna from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $35.00 price target on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $33.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.91) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $7,814,839.56. Following the sale, the president owned 1,457,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,180,734.68. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Moderna by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,471 shares of the company's stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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