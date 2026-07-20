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Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:AG FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
First Majestic Silver logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for First Majestic Silver to C$1.05 from C$0.95, while keeping a Hold rating on the stock.
  • Other analysts have become more positive on the company, including BMO Capital Markets upgrading it to Outperform and ATB Cormark lifting its view to Moderate Buy.
  • The stock last traded at C$22.17, below the consensus price target of C$30.40, and the company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.43 on revenue of C$662.71 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Scotiabank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$30.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$22.17 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$10.69 and a 1 year high of C$43.69. The firm has a market cap of C$10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.85.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$662.71 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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