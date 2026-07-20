Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:AG FY2026 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Scotiabank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$30.40.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$22.17 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$10.69 and a 1 year high of C$43.69. The firm has a market cap of C$10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.85.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$662.71 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Majestic Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Majestic Silver wasn't on the list.

While First Majestic Silver currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here