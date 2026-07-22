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Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AARD Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Aardvark Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Aardvark Therapeutics to ($1.05) from ($0.95), while maintaining a Neutral rating and a $6.00 price target.
  • The brokerage also cut near-term and full-year earnings forecasts, including FY2026 EPS to ($3.80), signaling expectations that Aardvark will remain deeply unprofitable for the foreseeable future.
  • Despite some analyst and hedge fund activity, sentiment remains mixed: the stock closed around $6.08, below its 200-day average of $7.42, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold with an average target of $16.30.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aardvark Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter.

AARD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Aardvark Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aardvark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AARD opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 163,717 shares during the period.

Aardvark Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aardvark Therapeutics this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept Aardvark Therapeutics on a Neutral rating with a $6.00 target, implying only limited upside from recent levels.
  • Negative Sentiment: The analyst cut near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, reinforcing expectations that the company will remain deeply unprofitable in the coming quarters.
  • Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS was revised lower to ($3.80), and FY2027 is still expected to show a loss, which may pressure sentiment around AARD. HC Wainwright Neutral Rating and $6 Price Target on Aardvark Therapeutics

About Aardvark Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company's lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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