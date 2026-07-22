Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AARD Q2 Earnings

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aardvark Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter.

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AARD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Aardvark Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aardvark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AARD opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 163,717 shares during the period.

Aardvark Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aardvark Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept Aardvark Therapeutics on a Neutral rating with a $6.00 target, implying only limited upside from recent levels.

HC Wainwright kept Aardvark Therapeutics on a Neutral rating with a $6.00 target, implying only limited upside from recent levels. Negative Sentiment: The analyst cut near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, reinforcing expectations that the company will remain deeply unprofitable in the coming quarters.

The analyst cut near-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, reinforcing expectations that the company will remain deeply unprofitable in the coming quarters. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS was revised lower to ($3.80), and FY2027 is still expected to show a loss, which may pressure sentiment around AARD. HC Wainwright Neutral Rating and $6 Price Target on Aardvark Therapeutics

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company's lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

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