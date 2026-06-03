Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCAX Q2 Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21).

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BCAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Raben sold 5,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $125,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,943.68. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $187,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,149.10. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,969 shares of company stock worth $2,929,042. Insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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