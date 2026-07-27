Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ES FY2026 Earnings

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) - KeyCorp dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy's current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Argus lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,073 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Trending Headlines about Eversource Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time.

KeyCorp reiterated a constructive long-term view by forecasting steady earnings growth for Eversource, including $4.97 EPS in FY2027, $5.29 in FY2028, $5.66 in FY2029, and $6.00 in FY2030, which suggests improving profit power over time. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise.

KeyCorp’s latest quarterly estimates for Q2 2026 ($0.87), Q3 2026 ($1.03), and Q4 2026 ($1.04) were updated, but these figures were in line with the broader narrative of modest utility-style earnings growth rather than a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory.

KeyCorp cut its FY2027 estimate to $4.97 EPS from $5.20, signaling slightly less optimism about next year’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast.

KeyCorp also reduced FY2028 EPS expectations to $5.29 from $5.52 and FY2029 EPS to $5.66 from $5.83, indicating some cooling in its longer-term forecast. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels.

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on Eversource Energy to $72.00, which may have pressured shares by implying less upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: A separate earnings preview said Eversource’s upcoming Q2 results are expected to decline, adding to cautious sentiment ahead of the report.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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