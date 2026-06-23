Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Palomar Q4 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar's current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar's Q1 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $186.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.75.

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Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Palomar has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.79 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.Palomar's revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 10,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 138,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Palomar by 34.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $400,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 332,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,079,058.32. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 1,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $249,136.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,501.78. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,081. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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