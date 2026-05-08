Research Analysts Set Expectations for Geron Q3 Earnings

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron's current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Geron's FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a negative net margin of 35.48%.The business had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million.

Get Geron alerts: Sign Up

GERN has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GERN

Geron Trading Down 7.6%

Geron stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.68. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Geron by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 3,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation NASDAQ: GERN is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company's research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Geron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Geron wasn't on the list.

While Geron currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here