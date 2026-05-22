Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teradata Q2 Earnings

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradata in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata's current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDC. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.67.

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Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradata by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. This trade represents a 14.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,317 shares of company stock worth $2,441,536. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q1 2027, and Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Teradata, signaling improving longer-term profit expectations. Teradata also continues to carry a “Strong-Buy” rating from the firm.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q1 2027, and Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Teradata, signaling improving longer-term profit expectations. Teradata also continues to carry a “Strong-Buy” rating from the firm. Positive Sentiment: Teradata launched Teradata Factory, an on-prem foundation for the “agentic enterprise,” which may support its AI/data platform strategy and help reinforce customer demand. Article Title

Teradata launched Teradata Factory, an on-prem foundation for the “agentic enterprise,” which may support its AI/data platform strategy and help reinforce customer demand. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also modestly lifted or left unchanged several forward estimates, suggesting the business outlook is not deteriorating broadly, even with some quarter-to-quarter adjustments.

Zacks also modestly lifted or left unchanged several forward estimates, suggesting the business outlook is not deteriorating broadly, even with some quarter-to-quarter adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Near-term estimates were cut for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, with Q3 2027 also trimmed slightly, which can pressure sentiment on the stock in the short run.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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