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Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 0.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Residential Secure Income logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) shares fell 0.4% to GBX 52.80 (intraday low GBX 52.20) on Thursday, with volume about 110,347 shares — a ~67% decline from the average daily volume.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day (GBX 53.58) and 200‑day (GBX 55.86) moving averages; the company has a market cap of £97.77m, a negative PE of -10.78 and a beta of 0.46.
  • ReSI is a REIT focused on delivering inflation‑linked returns from independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, targeting affordable housing demand driven by an ageing population.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI - Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.20 and last traded at GBX 52.80. Approximately 110,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 332,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.46.

About Residential Secure Income

(Get Free Report)

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) LSE: RESI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes. Our purpose is to deliver affordable, high-quality, safe homes with great customer service and long-term stability of tenure for residents. We achieve this through meeting demand from housing developers (housing associations, local authorities and private developers) for long-term investment partners to accelerate the development of socially and economically beneficial affordable housing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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