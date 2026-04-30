Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 0.4% - What's Next?

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Residential Secure Income Price Performance

Shares of Residential Secure Income plc ( LON:RESI Get Free Report ) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.20 and last traded at GBX 52.80. Approximately 110,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 332,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.46.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) LSE: RESI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes. Our purpose is to deliver affordable, high-quality, safe homes with great customer service and long-term stability of tenure for residents. We achieve this through meeting demand from housing developers (housing associations, local authorities and private developers) for long-term investment partners to accelerate the development of socially and economically beneficial affordable housing.

Further Reading

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