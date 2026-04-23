ResMed (RMD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $1.4230 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $222.01 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $237.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.06. ResMed has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $293.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ResMed's payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $1,366,435.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,642,532.94. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,023 shares of company stock worth $5,230,857. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,625,408 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,595,862,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,891,697 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $696,523,000 after acquiring an additional 578,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,785,384 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $365,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,459 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $265,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ResMed from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ResMed from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

About ResMed

ResMed NYSE: RMD is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed's product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

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