Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Resonac Holdings Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session's volume of 637 shares.The stock last traded at $70.75 and had previously closed at $70.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Resonac to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHWDY

Resonac Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

About Resonac

Resonac Corporation OTCMKTS: SHWDY, formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.

Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor‐grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare‐earth magnetic alloys and high‐purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.

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