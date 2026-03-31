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Restaurant Stocks To Research - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven restaurant stocks to watch: Booking (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD), Chipotle (CMG), Toast (TOST), Wingstop (WING), Yum! Brands (YUM), and CAVA (CAVA), which had the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant stocks in recent days.
  • Investors evaluate these names on metrics like same-store sales, guest counts, average check, unit growth, and franchise mix because the sector is sensitive to consumer spending, commodity prices, and labor costs and is driven by trends such as menu innovation and delivery.
  • The list mixes traditional operators (McDonald's, Chipotle, Wingstop, Yum!, CAVA) with service/tech providers (Booking and Toast), offering different exposure to revenue growth and margin drivers across the restaurant ecosystem.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Booking, McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Toast, Wingstop, Yum! Brands, and CAVA Group are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise foodservice businesses—ranging from fast-food and fast-casual chains to full-service and fine-dining groups. Investors evaluate them based on metrics like same-store sales, guest counts, average check, unit growth, and franchise mix because these companies are sensitive to consumer spending, commodity prices, and labor costs. As a sector, restaurant stocks can be cyclical and influenced by trends (menu innovation, delivery) and location expansion strategies, offering both growth and value opportunities depending on fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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