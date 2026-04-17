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REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts rate REV Group a "Hold" on average — six brokerages cover the stock (1 sell, 3 hold, 1 buy, 1 strong buy) and the average 1‑year price target is $49.25.
  • Shares opened at $63.90 and are trading near their 50‑day and 200‑day averages (~$63.9 and $60.6), with a 52‑week range of $26.51–$69.92, a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E of 33.46.
  • Institutional activity shows growing interest: several funds added or initiated positions in Q3, notably Lisanti Capital Growth (+122.5%) and Counterpoint Mutual Funds (+448.4%), plus new stakes from Beacon Harbor and Universal Beteiligungs.
  • Five stocks we like better than REV Group.

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Research upgraded REV Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REVG

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. REV Group has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 79,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,587 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the period.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc NYSE: REVG is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company's product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

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Analyst Recommendations for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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