Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

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Revival Gold Stock Performance

Revival Gold Inc. ( CVE:RVG Get Free Report )'s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 378,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 508,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$237.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017. Revival Gold Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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