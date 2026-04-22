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Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 2.2% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Revival Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Revival Gold shares fell 2.2% on Wednesday, trading as low as C$0.87 and last at C$0.88 on roughly 378,302 shares, about 26% below its average daily volume.
  • Market snapshot: the company has a market cap of C$237.5 million, a negative P/E (-14.5) and a beta of 2.42, with 50- and 200-day moving averages at C$0.87 and C$0.77 respectively.
  • Business focus: Revival Gold is a Canadian gold exploration and development firm owning 100% of the Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho and 51% of the Diamond Mountain phosphate project in Utah.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Revival Gold.

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 378,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 508,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$237.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Revival Gold

(Get Free Report)

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017. Revival Gold Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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