Revolve Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,173% compared to the average volume of 220 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,972 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $413,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,565 shares of company stock worth $872,990. Insiders own 46.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,501 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Revolve Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 670,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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