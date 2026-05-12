Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Revvity stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

Get Revvity alerts: Sign Up

Revvity Stock Down 1.9%

Revvity stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 26.3% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,574,280 shares of the company's stock worth $751,536,000 after buying an additional 1,784,620 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,751,612 shares of the company's stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 980,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $80,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revvity by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock worth $275,202,000 after buying an additional 650,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Revvity by 39.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,957 shares of the company's stock worth $186,307,000 after buying an additional 596,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revvity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revvity wasn't on the list.

While Revvity currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here