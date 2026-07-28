Revvity (RVTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Revvity to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $702.9570 million for the quarter. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revvity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Revvity Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.92.

View Our Latest Report on RVTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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