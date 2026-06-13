Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REXR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:REXR opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,994,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,011,000 after buying an additional 1,269,603 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.2% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $2,347,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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