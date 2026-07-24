Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Trading Up 4.5% - What's Next?

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.6160. Approximately 728,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,533,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

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Key Rexford Industrial Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rexford Industrial Realty this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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