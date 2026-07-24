Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,210.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,464,674 shares of the company's stock worth $33,570,000 after buying an additional 1,352,881 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 131,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 155,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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