Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $933.8510 million for the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.9%

REYN stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.54. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REYN

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,020 shares of the company's stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 270,849 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the company's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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