Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Rezolute logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rezolute has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 11 research firms, with six buys, four holds, and one sell. The average 12-month price target is $8.00.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed: Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating, while Wedbush upgraded the stock to outperform and raised its target price from $2.00 to $5.00.
  • The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on metabolic disease therapies, including RZ358 for congenital hyperinsulinism and RZ402 for diabetic macular edema. The stock recently traded at $3.21, below its 52-week high of $11.46.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised Rezolute from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,600 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,201 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 16.7% during the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,088 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Price Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rezolute Right Now?

Before you consider Rezolute, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rezolute wasn't on the list.

While Rezolute currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines