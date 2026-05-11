Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised Rezolute from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on RZLT

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,600 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,201 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.5% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,659 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 16.7% during the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,088 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Price Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $3.21 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema.

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