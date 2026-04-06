Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.9650. Approximately 14,409,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 23,414,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RZLV shares. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Stock Down 4.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rezolve AI by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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