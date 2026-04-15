Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Short Interest Update

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,623,810 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 39,160,849 shares. Currently, 50.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,416,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

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Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rezolve AI by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,467 shares of the company's stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolve AI by 3,303.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolve AI Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RZLV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,632,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,058,834. Rezolve AI has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RZLV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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