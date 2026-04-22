Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Down 3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Rheinmetall logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rheinmetall shares fell 3% Wednesday to €1,431.00 (intra-day low €1,423.40) on volume of 220,661 shares, up 38% versus the average, suggesting heavier trading/selling pressure.
  • Shares trade well below their 50‑day (€1,568.06) and 200‑day (€1,654.42) moving averages and carry a high valuation with a P/E of 113.12 and market cap of $64.26 billion (PEG 0.39).
  • Rheinmetall is a global mobility and defense technology firm operating five segments, including Vehicle Systems and Weapon & Ammunition, giving it direct exposure to defense spending trends.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1,423.40 and last traded at €1,431.00. 220,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1,475.80.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is €1,568.06 and its 200 day moving average is €1,654.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and munition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rheinmetall Right Now?

Before you consider Rheinmetall, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rheinmetall wasn't on the list.

While Rheinmetall currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines