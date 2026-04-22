Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Down 3% - What's Next?

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Rheinmetall Price Performance

Rheinmetall AG ( ETR:RHM Get Free Report )'s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1,423.40 and last traded at €1,431.00. 220,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1,475.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is €1,568.06 and its 200 day moving average is €1,654.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles. The Weapon and Ammunition segment provides firepower and protection solutions, such as weapons and munition, protection systems, propellants and international projects and services.

Further Reading

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