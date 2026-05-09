Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $284.32 and last traded at $284.75, with a volume of 419157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut Rheinmetall from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Rheinmetall to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Trading Down 9.8%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $351.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Rheinmetall had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in defense and automotive solutions. Established in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company operates through two core divisions: Defense and Mobility (formerly Automotive). With a long heritage in engineering and manufacturing, Rheinmetall has evolved into a leading supplier of military vehicles, weapons systems and civilian mobility components, serving customers worldwide.

The Defense division develops and produces a broad portfolio of products and services for armed forces.

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