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Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Rheinmetall logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rheinmetall ADR gapped down — the stock opened at $291.98 after a $315.60 close, was last at $291.00 (down about 9.5%) with roughly 14,077 shares traded.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but skews positive — MarketBeat's consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 1 Sell) with recent upgrades from Santander and Jefferies and a February downgrade from Zacks to "strong sell."
  • Valuation and technicals diverge from the current price — market cap ~$66.3B and a high P/E of 154.4, while the 50-day and 200-day moving averages ($351.70 and $378.28) sit well above the current share price; liquidity ratios are modest (current 1.20, quick 0.68) and debt/equity is low (0.21).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $315.60, but opened at $291.98. Rheinmetall shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 14,077 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Rheinmetall to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rheinmetall from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $351.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in defense and automotive solutions. Established in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company operates through two core divisions: Defense and Mobility (formerly Automotive). With a long heritage in engineering and manufacturing, Rheinmetall has evolved into a leading supplier of military vehicles, weapons systems and civilian mobility components, serving customers worldwide.

The Defense division develops and produces a broad portfolio of products and services for armed forces.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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