Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $315.60, but opened at $291.98. Rheinmetall shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 14,077 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of Rheinmetall to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Rheinmetall from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Trading Down 9.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $351.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG is a Germany-based technology group specializing in defense and automotive solutions. Established in 1889 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company operates through two core divisions: Defense and Mobility (formerly Automotive). With a long heritage in engineering and manufacturing, Rheinmetall has evolved into a leading supplier of military vehicles, weapons systems and civilian mobility components, serving customers worldwide.

The Defense division develops and produces a broad portfolio of products and services for armed forces.

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