Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $189.9850 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 3.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ribbon Communications Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $412.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBBN

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $805,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,621 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company's stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company's offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon's technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon's product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

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