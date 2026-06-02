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Richard Cary Sells 3,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 2, 2026
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. CAO Richard Cary sold 3,000 shares at an average price of $206.00, totaling $618,000. After the sale, he still held 47,819 shares worth about $9.85 million.
  • The stock traded slightly lower, down 0.2% to $205.79, while the company’s market cap stands at $52.87 billion. AJG has a 12-month range of $190.75 to $351.23 and a beta of 0.53.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $4.47, beat analyst estimates, and raised its annual dividend to $2.80 per share. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $264.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) CAO Richard Cary sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.79. 1,504,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.75 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $211.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AJG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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